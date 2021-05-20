PUBG New State (Mobile) pre-registration link, alpha test, developer details, and more

Since its announcement in February 2021, players have been eagerly waiting for more news about PUBG New State. Yesterday, the developers finally updated players about the upcoming battle royale game.

A video clip titled: Closed Alpha Announcement was released by the game developer on the official YouTube channel. The clip mentioned that a closed beta test will be carried out and that the pre-registration for iOS users is coming soon.

PUBG New State (Mobile): Pre-registration link

The pre-registration for PUBG New State started in February 2021. Players can head over to the Google Play Store and pre-register. Click here to be redirected.

Pre-registration comes with a reward as well. Krafton has assured pre-registered players of the Limited Vehicle Skin as a pre-registration reward once the game is released.

Right now, the pre-registration can be done by those who use Android devices. The trailer gives iOS mobile users the hope that pre-registration will roll out soon on the Apple App Store as well.

PUBG New State (Mobile): Alpha test release date

PUBG: New State alpha test coming out in a few days later in United States just for Android‼️📌 pic.twitter.com/VurxIDCg5w — PUBG: NEW STATE News (@PUBGNewsPage) May 19, 2021

The trailer released on the official YouTube channel of the game revealed that registration for PUBG New State will begin shortly. The closed alpha test will be held in the US for Android users. The developer has divulged no specific release date yet.

PUBG New State (Mobile): Developer details

South Korean gaming company Krafton Inc. is developing PUBG New State. This company is also behind the development of PUBG and PUBG Mobile.

The video gaming company has also come up with a pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Battlegrounds Mobile India is essentially the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG New State will have an 8 * 8 km map named Troi, where 100 players will land and fight to be the last person standing. The game will be set in 2051, and players can use ultra-modern weapons to defeat their enemies.

The game will be powered by Gaming Illumination technology which will ensure that it has excellent graphics. Players will also get the chance to customize their weapons and make it more powerful.

To learn more about PUBG New State, players can keep an eye out for the latest details and revelations on the game’s official website. They can click here to check it out.

Note: Indian mobile gamers cannot pre-register for the PUBG New State, as the game will not be released in India. Indian mobile gamers can look forward to Battlegrounds Mobile India that will release soon.

