PUBG New State vs Free Fire Max: System requirements, features, and more compared

PUBG New State and Free Fire Max are two of the most anticipated mobile gaming titles in the battle royale world. While the former is expected to arrive on 8 October, Free Fire Max will come on 28 September.

Both games are all set to have excellent graphics and immersive gameplay that players can enjoy.

Differences between PUBG New State and Free Fire Max

Here are some contrasts between the two titles based on the following aspects:

1) Device requirements

Requirements of PUBG New State (Image via Google Play Store)

The device requirements for PUBG New State are:

CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher)

RAM: 2 GB or higher

OS: Android 6.0 or higher

Since both games have not been released till now, the storage space required cannot be determined. Free Fire Max requires Android 4.1 and above to run as per the Google Play Store.

2) Graphics

Even though both will have enhanced graphics, the quality will be very different. While PUBG New State will be more realistic and futuristic, Free Fire Max will retain Free Fire's animated and vibrant backdrop.

The Global Illumination technology of the former will surely set a benchmark for mobile gaming graphics. Free Fire Max, on the other hand, will have HD graphics and smooth gameplay.

3) Gameplay

kannada Tech Info @kannadaTechInfo

Free Fire Max Is Coming Pre Registration 👇 On 29th August Only In Asian Parts After It Will Come To India 🇮🇳 .

With.

1) With New Animations Better Sound.

2) Higher FPS.

3) Improved Graphics.

#kannadatechinfo #kannadatechnews #freefiremax Good News For Free fire PlayersFree Fire Max Is Coming Pre Registration 👇 On 29th August Only In Asian Parts After It Will Come To India 🇮🇳 .With.1) With New Animations Better Sound.2) Higher FPS.3) Improved Graphics. Good News For Free fire Players

Free Fire Max Is Coming Pre Registration 👇 On 29th August Only In Asian Parts After It Will Come To India 🇮🇳 .

With.

1) With New Animations Better Sound.

2) Higher FPS.

3) Improved Graphics.

#kannadatechinfo #kannadatechnews #freefiremax https://t.co/r2o1HWGLyt

While Free Fire Max is just an enhanced version of the already existing Free Fire, PUBG New State is a brand new battle royale game with a futuristic backdrop. The maximum number of players in a battle royale match is 100 when it comes to PUBG New State and 50 for Free Fire Max.

Also Read

PUBG New State will have a whole new battle royale map called Troi, where users can wage wars for their survival. Free Fire Max will come equipped with Firelink technology, unlike PUBG New State, allowing mobile gamers to cross-connect with their friends and enjoy the game regardless of the version.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Ravi Iyer