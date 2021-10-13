"We want BGMI Lite!": PUBG Mobile Lite fans in India request developers to provide update on potential lighter version

PUBG Mobile Lite players in India have been yearning for BGMI Lite ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India was released. The reason behind this pleading is mainly because of device compatibility.

It must be remembered that, along with PUBG Mobile, its lighter version was also banned in India because of its Chinese roots.

BGMI claims that it is compatible with low-end devices, but many players have strongly disagreed with this statement. The title's Google Play Store page mentions the following:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA minimum system requirements: Android 4.3 or above and at least 1.5 GB RAM."

PUBG Mobile Lite players still asking developers to release BGMI Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite players have once again taken to Twitter to plead for the release of BGMI Lite. The social media platform also consists of unofficial pages dedicated to the lighter version of BGMI.

Despite the multiple requests from Indian BR enthusiasts, releasing a lighter version of BGMI is highly unlikely, as there is no regional version of PUBG Mobile Lite. There is only one version of the lighter version of PUBG Mobile, the global version.

The developers have encouraged players to enjoy BGMI as it is compatible with a 1.5 GB RAM device and requires only Android 4.3 and above to run. Therefore, it seems pretty unlikely that they will release a lighter version of the game.

However, popular BGMI influencer Ghatak posted a story on his Instagram stating that the release of the lighter version might take time, but it will come out for sure.

Maxtern, another famous BGMI player, also tweeted regarding the possible release of BGMI Lite.

Note: Despite the yearnings of PUBG Mobile Lite players, Krafton has not responded to the BGMI Lite requests circulating on social media.

