BGMI teases Mega modes featuring 7 returning game modes

BGMI players are already excited about the new Flora Menace game mode introduced in the 1.6 update of the battle royale title. The new features are worth trying out.

Not only did the update bring in a new game mode, but it also re-introduced some of the old game modes that users enjoyed while playing PUBG Mobile back when it was not banned in India. For the first time, they can enjoy these modes in BGMI.

Returning game modes in BGMI

Krafton today announced that seven mega game modes are returning to BGMI. A social media post was put up recently, teasing the same.

Players can take a look at the list given below:

Vikendi – The first snow map of BGMI that mobile gamers can enjoy

– The first snow map of BGMI that mobile gamers can enjoy Titans: Last Stand – Players can enjoy the clash between Godzilla vs Kong

– Players can enjoy the clash between Godzilla vs Kong Runic Power – BGMI gamers can get empowered with two skills, Summon and Boost.

– BGMI gamers can get empowered with two skills, Summon and Boost. Infection Mode – Players can invite 12 friends to a server and enjoy rounds that last up to three minutes.

– Players can invite 12 friends to a server and enjoy rounds that last up to three minutes. Survival Till Dawn – Mobile gamers can have fun defeating zombies in this game mode.

– Mobile gamers can have fun defeating zombies in this game mode. Metro Royale – BGMI gamers can enjoy two new maps based on Erangel.

– BGMI gamers can enjoy two new maps based on Erangel. Payload 2 – Battle Royale gamers can have fun with the armed helicopter once again.

This is not news to BGMI gamers, as the returning game modes were already revealed in the PUBG Mobile 1.6 Resistance update.

However, the above game modes hold a special place in the hearts of BGMI gamers as they were an integral part of the global version of the game before its unprecedented ban in the country.

PUBG: New State

Indian Battle Royale fans are also pumped up about the release of PUBG: New State. The game was not expected to be released in India until recently, when Krafton gave the green signal. The futuristic BR game is scheduled to launch soon.

Pre-registration reward (Image via PUBG: New State)

Pre-registration for the new game is already underway on the Google Play Store, and users can click this link to get pre-registered. The pre-registration reward is a permanent limited vehicle skin.

