BGMI 1.6 update probable APK file size for Android

A few lucky Android gamers have already received access to the latest BGMI 1.6 update, while others are still waiting for it. In a recent post, Krafton explained that players might have to wait as the distribution of the update differs from version to version.

The BGMI 1.6 update for Android devices has rolled out for some users (Image via Krafton)

The official date for the release of the BGMI 1.6 update was yesterday, i.e. 16 September 2021. The update was rolled out at 2:30 PM IST for many players. The distribution will continue till 17 September 2021 (3:30 PM).

iOS users will have to wait till the 1.6 update of BGMI rolls out completely. The update was released at around 11 AM IST.

BGMI 1.6 update APK file size

Players who have not received the 1.6 update in-game or on the Google Play Store can download the same using APK and OBB files. They must be careful as all BGMI 1.6 update APK files available online may not be safe.

In order to download APK and OBB files, players need to have sufficient space on their Android devices. The APK file for the BGMI 1.6 update is expected to be around 1 GB.

Players are recommended to have at least 2 GB of space on their Android devices to run the game smoothly. Mobile gamers are also advised to use WiFi as the download and installation will require a significant amount of mobile data.

BGMI 1.6 update features

Here are a few of the features of the 1.6 update at a glance:

New game mode – Flora Menace

Returning game modes (Vikendi, Titans: Last Stand, Survive Till Dawn, Metro Royale: Reunion, Infection Mode, and more)

Better scope adjustment

Unlimited ammo (only in training grounds)

New battle guns

Updated settings

Highlight moments

Show map route option

Optimized durability of UAZ and Bus

