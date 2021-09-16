BGMI 1.6 update rolls out for Android devices, iOS release date officially revealed

Ever since the Resistance update for PUBG Mobile was released, BGMI fans have been waiting ardently for the BGMI 1.6 update. The update will bring in a brand new mode along with a few old modes.

The expected size of the update is around 700 MB for Android users. For iOS players, the size varies from 1.5 to 2 GB at the most. To check out Battle Royale games that do not consume much storage, players can read this article.

BGMI 1.6 update's iOS release time

The BGMI 1.6 update for Android devices has rolled out (Image via Krafton)

Both platforms (Android and iOS) will not receive the update at the same time. As per Krafton’s notice, the release time of the BGMI 1.6 update will also depend on the device to device. For iOS users, the update will arrive on 17 September at 11:00 am IST.

When it comes to Android devices, the update time will range from 16 September 2021 (2:00 pm IST) to 17 September 2021 (3:00 pm IST). According to Krafton:

"As client distribution proceeds sequentially in AOS, there may be differences in the timing of exposure of the updated version in Playstore depending on the device you use."

Krafton also recommends players use a wifi connection as a considerable amount of mobile data will be required to download the update. The developers also mentioned that they will keep players updated in case the distribution of the BGMI 1.6 update gets delayed or finished early.

Battle Royale enthusiasts can expect the following game modes to make an appearance in BGMI:

Titans: Last Stand

Survive Till Dawn

Metro Royale: Reunion

Infection Mode

Payload 2.0

Runic Power

Vikendi

VS AI

These are a few of the features at a glance:

Activation of show route option

Faster adjustment of the scope

Capturing of highlights

New arena battle guns

Unlimited ammunition in training grounds

