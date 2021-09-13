Top 5 Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite that consume less storage

Battle Royale enthusiasts who own low-end devices prefer PUBG Mobile Lite because of its low device requirements. The lighter version of PUBG Mobile also takes up less storage space.

There are many Android games that have been inspired by PUBG Mobile Lite. Here are a few options for players who face storage problems with file sizes below 300 MB.

Best low storage games like PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the core theme of this game is survival. Players can pick their preferred guns from the battlefield and then destroy their enemies to be the last one standing. Gamers who survive till the end get the title of “THE FATHER.”

Players can click this link to download the game for free.

File size: 192 MB

2) Free survival: fire battlegrounds

This survival title has a realistic collection of weapons like the ones featured in PUBG Mobile Lite. Internet connection is not mandatory to enjoy this game.

Beginners will find Free survival: fire battlegrounds easy due to its simple controls. Battle Royale combat can be enjoyed by players along with their friends.

File size: 298 MB

3) Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

The title incorporates the gameplay of PUBG Mobile Lite and takes inspiration from Minecraft's graphics. The block-like characters are a source of entertainment for kids.

Players can connect with their friends and enjoy intense PVP gameplay. The game has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded from here.

File size: 149 MB

4) Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

The gameplay of this title is exactly like that of PUBG Mobile Lite but with low graphics. The matches also last for a similar time span, i.e., 15 minutes.

The map of the game covers a terrain that is spread over an area of 4 km * 4 km. Android players can click here to download the game.

File size: 99 MB

5) PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, PVP Shooting Battle revolves around shooting and survival. From single player campaigns to squad gameplay, the title can be enjoyed online as well as offline.

Players can also complete 20 missions that the game offers. With every update, the game introduces new missions that players can try out.

File size: 91 MB

Disclaimer: Since there are many games available on the Google Play Store, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Shaheen Banu