5 best Android alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite for new Battle Royale players

PUBG Mobile Lite is missed by the Indian audience as it is banned in the country. Despite the release of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), players yearn for a lighter version of BGMI to be released.

PUBG Mobile Lite has inspired many Android games that players can try out. Here are a few Battle Royale games that are beginner-friendly.

Games like PUBG Mobile Lite for beginners

1) Battlelands Royale

The cute animated characters featured in this game will surely draw players in. The ultimate objective of survival is the same as in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Battle Royale matches last for around five minutes and can have up to 32 players in total. Players can download it from here.

2) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall's realistic gameplay is reflective of PUBG Mobile Lite. The game has a special feature that allows players to respawn multiple times.

ScarFall has a decent arsenal of weapons that can be used by mobile gamers. Easy gameplay makes it a good choice for beginners.

3) Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

The matches in this game last for around 15 minutes like the ones in PUBG Mobile Lite. This game is a good means for beginners to get used to Battle Royale gameplay.

Players will have the option of riding vehicles to travel around the map in search of supplies. The game has easy controls and can be easily downloaded by clicking here.

4) Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Free survival: fire battlegrounds has realistic weapons like the ones in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players have the liberty to play the game online or offline.

Since this game supports offline Battle Royale combat, it is very easy for beginners to defeat their enemies. This is because they would not be up against real players.

5) Badlanders

Mobile gamers can complete challenges and win rewards in this exciting survival game. They can download the game from the Google Play Store by clicking here.

The number of players in a survival match is only 25, which makes it easy for beginners. Players can develop their skills in matches with fewer players to get geared up for PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 27 end date revealed

Follow Sportskeeda Geshin Impact on Twitter for latest 2.1 update leaks, news, and more!

Edited by Sabine Algur