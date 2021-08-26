PUBG Mobile Lite Season 27 end date revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite is divided into seasons, with each one lasting for a month. Each season introduces a new Winner Pass which offers a variety of exciting rewards.

Season 27 of PUBG Mobile Lite is currently underway. Players can upgrade their Winner Pass and collect their rewards if they have not done so already.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 27 – End Date

Season 27 of PUBG Mobile Lite will conclude on 30 August 2021 (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 27 started on 1 August 2021. It will come to an end on 30 August 2021.

Season 28 will commence on 1 September 2021.

Season 27 Winner Pass Variants

Two variants of the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

There are two types of Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite. They are:

Elite Upgrade

Elite Upgrade Plus

Elite Upgrade costs 280 Battle Coins (in-game currency), while Elite Upgrade Plus is worth 800 Battle Coins.

Season 27 – Rewards

One of the rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite, Notes of Affection Parachute (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Rewards offered by PUBG Mobile Lite's Winner Pass are distributed as per the rank of the player.

The following rewards are offered by the Season 27 Winner Pass:

Winner Pass Rank 1: 500 BP

Winner Pass Rank 2: 50 Silver

Winner Pass Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Winner Pass Rank 5: Dhamaka Crackers Hat

Winner Pass Rank 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

Winner Pass Rank 9: 65 Silver

Winner Pass Rank 10: Mission Card (Season 27)

Winner Pass Rank 12: 65 Silver

Winner Pass Rank 14: 2x EXP Card

Winner Pass Rank 15: Notes of Affection Parachute

Winner Pass Rank 17: 120 Silver

