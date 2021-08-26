PUBG Mobile Lite Season 27 end date revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite is divided into seasons, with each one lasting for a month. Each season introduces a new Winner Pass which offers a variety of exciting rewards.
Season 27 of PUBG Mobile Lite is currently underway. Players can upgrade their Winner Pass and collect their rewards if they have not done so already.
PUBG Mobile Lite Season 27 – End Date
PUBG Mobile Lite Season 27 started on 1 August 2021. It will come to an end on 30 August 2021.
Season 28 will commence on 1 September 2021.
Season 27 Winner Pass Variants
There are two types of Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite. They are:
- Elite Upgrade
- Elite Upgrade Plus
Elite Upgrade costs 280 Battle Coins (in-game currency), while Elite Upgrade Plus is worth 800 Battle Coins.
Season 27 – Rewards
Rewards offered by PUBG Mobile Lite's Winner Pass are distributed as per the rank of the player.
The following rewards are offered by the Season 27 Winner Pass:
- Winner Pass Rank 1: 500 BP
- Winner Pass Rank 2: 50 Silver
- Winner Pass Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Winner Pass Rank 5: Dhamaka Crackers Hat
- Winner Pass Rank 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- Winner Pass Rank 9: 65 Silver
- Winner Pass Rank 10: Mission Card (Season 27)
- Winner Pass Rank 12: 65 Silver
- Winner Pass Rank 14: 2x EXP Card
- Winner Pass Rank 15: Notes of Affection Parachute
- Winner Pass Rank 17: 120 Silver
Also read: How to rank up faster in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 27?