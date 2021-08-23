PUBG Mobile Lite Season 28 Winner Pass release date, time, and leaked rewards

PUBG Mobile Lite releases a monthly Winner Pass that allows players to acquire various in-game items. Now that Season 27 only has a week left to end, they are excited to find out what Season 28 has in store.
Gamers can complete daily and weekly missions assigned to rank up in the current season. For context, the existing PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass (Season 27) will close on 30 August.
PUBG Mobile Lite Season 28 Winner Pass date
The Winner Pass for Season 28 is set to arrive at the beginning of the month, i.e., on 1 September. Users can expect it to roll out around 7.30 am IST (+5:30 UTC).
Price
PUBG Mobile Lite has two paid variants of the Winner Pass. The Elite Upgrade is worth 280 BC (Battle Coins), and players will have to spend 800 BC on upgrading to Elite Upgrade Plus.
Leaked rewards in Season 28 Winner Pass
Many leaks suggest that the following rewards will be introduced in the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 28 Winner Pass:
Note: These details are based on leaks, and the items may or may not be released as a part of the upcoming Winner Pass Season 28.
