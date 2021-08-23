PUBG Mobile Lite Season 28 Winner Pass release date, time, and leaked rewards

PUBG Mobile Lite releases a monthly Winner Pass that allows players to acquire various in-game items. Now that Season 27 only has a week left to end, they are excited to find out what Season 28 has in store.

Gamers can complete daily and weekly missions assigned to rank up in the current season. For context, the existing PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass (Season 27) will close on 30 August.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 28 Winner Pass date

The Winner Pass for Season 28 is set to arrive at the beginning of the month, i.e., on 1 September. Users can expect it to roll out around 7.30 am IST (+5:30 UTC).

Price

The Winner Pass is of two types — Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

PUBG Mobile Lite has two paid variants of the Winner Pass. The Elite Upgrade is worth 280 BC (Battle Coins), and players will have to spend 800 BC on upgrading to Elite Upgrade Plus.

Leaked rewards in Season 28 Winner Pass

Many leaks suggest that the following rewards will be introduced in the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 28 Winner Pass:

Armored Knight Set (Image via Tech Hindi Kutam, YouTube)

Lieutenant Parsec Set (Image via Tech Hindi Kutam, YouTube)

Lieutenant Parsec Backpack (Image via Tech Hindi Kutam, YouTube)

Lieutenant Parsec UAZ (Image via Tech Hindi Kutam, YouTube)

Skeleton Knight Backpack (Image via Tech Hindi Kutam, YouTube)

Frankenstein’s Monster Outfit (Image via Tech Hindi Kutam, YouTube)

Silverstar Outfit (Image via Tech Hindi Kutam, YouTube)

Banana Set (Image via Tech Hindi Kutam, YouTube)

Bad Apple Helmet (Image via Tech Hindi Kutam, YouTube)

Vampire Emote (Image via Tech Hindi Kutam, YouTube)

Note: These details are based on leaks, and the items may or may not be released as a part of the upcoming Winner Pass Season 28.

