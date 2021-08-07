Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for headshots and aiming in August 2021

Sensitivity Settings is an important aspect in battle royale games, and PUBG Mobile Lite is no exception. While choosing the best sensitivity settings, players must be cautious and set it according to their playstyle.

Many players make the mistake of adopting the sensitivity of a popular streamer whom they idolize. However, this might not prove effective as there is a possibility of a major difference in playing style.

Headshots and aiming for PUBG Mobile Lite: Sensitivity settings

There are three main sensitivity settings that players need to change to get the most out of PUBG Mobile Lite. The following sensitivity settings will help them improve their aim and headshots:

Camera sensitivity settings

These settings help in determining the speed at which a player is able to look around. Swiping movements and speed can also be tweaked.

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity settings

Aim Down Sight (ADS) is useful when players scope in on their target. PUBG Mobile Lite offers five types of scope to its players: 2x, 3x, 4x, 6x, and 8x.

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

Gyroscope Settings

PUBG Mobile Lite players have the liberty to control the recoil and aim of the gun using the smartphone’s gyroscope sensors. Newcomers are advised not to use the gyroscope right away.

They must practice and get used to this particular setting before using it while playing matches.

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200%

2x Scope: 130-150%

3x Scope: 130-150%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135%

6x Scope: 100-110%

8x Scope: 85-95%

Disclaimer: The above sensitivity settings are generalized recommendations for everyone. If players do not find it satisfactory, they must tweak it according to their preference and playstyle.

