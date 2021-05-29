Top 3 tips for choosing best sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

Sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite help improve the performance of players. This battle royale title has three main sensitivity settings: Camera Sensitivity (Free Look), Camera, and ADS.

Choosing the best sensitivity might pose a bit of a challenge for beginners. Before tweaking these settings in PUBG Mobile Lite, they must take note of the following points to get the best results.

Also read: How to choose the best sensitivity settings for beginners in PUBG Mobile Lite

Points to remember while choosing the best sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

Beginners will get better results if they abide by the following tips while playing PUBG Mobile Lite:

1) To each their own

Players must not blindly copy the sensitivity settings of their idols (Image via MEmu)

Players must remember that no one should influence their sensitivity settings.

They might want to copy their PUBG Mobile Lite idol’s settings, but it will not yield the desired results.

2) Playstyle

Players can make changes in their sensitivity settings for better headshots

The sensitivity settings of players depend on their playstyle. If they have a more aggressive stance and want to be great when it comes to headshots, they can look at this article.

On the other hand, if they have a more strategic approach towards matches, they will get better results if they keep it on default.

3) Requirements

Players must make changes after taking their requirements into account (Image via Suthar Gaming; YouTube)

Players need to be clear about what they want. The Camera Sensitivity Settings and the ADS Sensitivity Settings can be altered depending on the aspect they want to optimize.

For better aiming and recoil control, gamers can train and note what works best for them and then make the necessary changes to the ADS Sensitivity.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While the information may seem obvious to some players, several others often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite players elated as Battlegrounds Mobile India confirmed to be compatible with low-end Android devices