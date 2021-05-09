PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile and was specifically designed for low-end Android devices.

Like the original version, PUBG Mobile Lite is immensely competitive, with millions of players grinding it out regularly to climb up the tiers in the game.

Sensitivity settings are an important part of a player's gameplay in PUBG Mobile Lite. The right settings can help players reduce recoil on weapons, maintain good target control and land headshots efficiently.

This article takes a look at the best sensitivity settings for accurate headshots on low-end Android devices.

What are the best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for accurate headshots on low-end Android devices?

Note: The sensitivity settings listed here are for low-end devices and are higher than usual. Players can make some minor tweaks to them based on their preference and comfort.

Camera Sensitivity

Camera sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

Camera sensitivity settings are largely responsible for camera movement. When players 'scope in' or open the ADS, these settings will help them control the horizontal recoil of their guns:

No Scope: 140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 70%

2x Scope: 45%

3x Scope: 32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 30%

6x Scope: 20%

8x Scope: 15%

ADS Sensitivity

ADS sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

ADS sensitivity is responsible for the vertical recoil of a player's weapon. Here are the best sensitivity settings to reduce the recoil of weapons on low-end devices:

No Scope: 150%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 75%

2x Scope: 44%

3x Scope: 30%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 30%

6x Scope: 18%

8x Scope: 15%

Gyroscope sensitivity

Gyroscope sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

Gyroscope sensitivity senses the motion of a player's device and moves the camera in the game accordingly. The gyroscope helps players monitor the weapon's recoil by sensing the device's motion.

Players should keep their gyroscope settings as high as possible on low-end devices.

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200%

2x Scope: 150%

3x Scope: 145%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 130%

6x Scope: 105%

8x Scope: 90%

Since Free Look allows players to look around while moving, the setting should neither be high nor low. Players can simply leave it at the default percentage.

