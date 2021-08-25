5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for slow Android devices in 2021

Season 27 in PUBG Mobile Lite will be ending soon, and Season 28 is on the way. The battle royale game is very famous for being compatible with low-end devices. Unfortunately, Indian mobile gamers cannot enjoy PUBG Mobile Lite. If they are in search of alternatives, they can pick any game from the list below.

Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite for slow devices

1) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall has almost the same gameplay as PUBG Mobile Lite. Players have the option of customizing their characters with fancy outfits. A unique feature in the game allows players to revive for a maximum of three times.

Mobile gamers can download it from here.

2) Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

Players have the option to travel around the map in search of loot using vehicles as they did in PUBG Mobile Lite. The area of the map is 4 km * 4 km.

Battle Royale 3D has over a million downloads on the Google Play Store. The game only needs the Android 4.1 version and above to run.

Players can click here to download the game.

3) Free survival: fire battlegrounds

The ultimate aim of players in this game is survival, the same as PUBG Mobile Lite. Also, players can enjoy the story mode of the game without an internet connection.

Gamers can click here to download the title.

4) Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

The realistic gameplay of the title will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile Lite. The game has good graphics and controls. It has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store and is compatible with the Android 5.0 version.

To download, players can click here.

5) Fire Force Free: Shooting Games & Gun Survival War

The game revolves around shooting and survival like PUBG Mobile Lite. It was updated very recently on 20 August 2021 and has a file size of only 73 MB. The title can be enjoyed even when there is no internet connection. Fire Force Free has over a million downloads.

Players can click here to download the game.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite fans yearn for BGMI Lite even if release is unlikely

Edited by Shaheen Banu