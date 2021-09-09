How to top up Battle Coins (BC) in PUBG Mobile Lite using Midasbuy

Battle Coins (BC) are the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can use this currency to buy various in-game items offered by the Battle Royale title. These in-game items can range from gun skins to Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Players need to spend real money to purchase Battle Coins. They can top up the required amount in-game or head over to top up websites.

Players can purchase Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 28 using Battle Coins

Midasbuy is one such website that can be used to top up PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins. PUBG Mobile players can also head over to the site to top up their in-game currency, Unknown Cash (UC), Royale Pass, and more.

Note: Indian mobile gamers will not be able to top up Battle Coins from the Midasbuy website as PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in the country.

Steps to follow to top up PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins from Midasbuy

Step 1: Players need to head over to the Midasbuy website. They can click here to be redirected.

List of countries available (Image via Midasbuy)

Step 2: They will then have to select their country.

List of games available for the Malaysian region (Image via Midasbuy)

Step 3: Users will then have to choose PUBG Mobile Lite from the list of games that appear.

Player ID and payment method (Image via Midasbuy)

Step 4: PUBG Mobile gamers will have to enter their Player ID and mode of payment.

Battle Coins top up options (Image via Midasbuy)

Step 5: They will need to select the number of Battle Coins they want to top up.

"Pay now" (Image via Midasbuy)

Step 6: Players will have to click on the “Pay now” option.

Note: The cost of Battle Coins and payment options differ from country to country.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners.

Also Read

Also read: 5 best offline Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 200 MB

Edited by Srijan Sen