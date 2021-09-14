Top 3 new features released in PUBG Mobile 1.6 update

The PUBG Mobile 1.6 update has brought forth a few thrilling features that players are looking forward to. Players who update to the latest version between 14 September 2021 to 19 September 2021 will receive the following rewards:

2888 BP

100 AG

Justice Defender Backpack (3d)

The update requires around 650 MB of free space on Android gaming devices. When it comes to iOS devices, the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update will take up around 1.68 GB.

Note: The second season of Cycle 1 will begin on 17 September 2021 and close on 18 November 2021.

New features of the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update:

1) New game mode

The new game mode introduced via the 1.6 update is called Flora Menace. A new barrier called the Rejuvenation Barrier would be introduced where players can increase their health status.

They can take the help of Cell Matrix to use weapons from random drops. Players will have to take the Nacore Chips from the drops and acquire essential supplies.

2) Social features

Social features in PUBG Mobile 1.6 update (Image via NaturaL YT; YouTube)

Two new social features — Highlights and Regional Ranking — have been introduced via the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update. The Highlights feature will allow players to share their play and results via chat. They can also share it on external platforms.

Regional Rankings will be based on the players of a particular region. Mobile gamers can take part in the event based on their location/landmark.

3) Playoffs and returning game modes

The PUBG Mobile All-Talent Championship will host playoffs for the teams that did not qualify for the finals.

The following game modes are returning to the new 1.6 update:

Titans: Last Stand

Survive Till Dawn

Metro Royale: Reunion

Infection Mode

Payload 2.0

Runic Power

Vikendi

VS AI

Note: Aside from the features mentioned above, a few optimizations have been made in the updated version, including the hit effect and controls.

