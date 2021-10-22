PUBG New State (Mobile) trailer shows modern setting and Erangel-like feel

Players have been eagerly waiting for the release of the trailer of PUBG New State, and it is finally here. Due to a leak yesterday, a snippet of the trailer was already revealed.

The leak also suggested that the global launch of PUBG New State is on 11 November 2021, which turned out to be true. Krafton has finally revealed the official confirmation.

Many BGMI gamers have also taken to Twitter to appeal to the developer to ban hackers before PUBG New State rolls out. Readers can check out more in this article.

PUBG New State: Trailer revealed

The trailer for PUBG New State gave off Erangel vibes from BGMI to many mobile gamers. From the landscape to the trailer park, Troi had certain resemblances to the existing map that they could not ignore.

The trailer was filled with immense action and crazy gunfights. Since PUBG New State is a futuristic battle royale game, the trailer also showcased some ultra-modern vehicles.

PUBG New State is also expected to have “ultra-realistic graphics that exceed the limits of mobile gaming”, and the trailer was not a letdown. Powered by Unreal Engine, the graphics and superb animation made it seem like a movie trailer rather than a mobile game.

PUBG New State availability and pre-registration

Players still have the opportunity to pre-register (Image via PUBG New State)

PUBG New State will be available on the following platforms:

Apple App Store

Google Play Store

Galaxy Store

The pre-registration for the BR game commenced in February. Android gamers can pre-register for the game by clicking here, and iOS gamers will have to go here to do so.

The pre-registration reward is a Limited Vehicle Skin (Image via PUBG New State)

PUBG New State will also offer a pre-registration reward to players: a fancy, limited edition permanent vehicle skin.

