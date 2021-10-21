PUBG New State (Mobile) global release date leaked online

The global release date for PUBG New State was recently leaked online by data miner PlayerIGN. Based on the information he has leaked, the launch date for PUBG's newest addition to mobile gaming is set for November 11, 2021.

The pre-registration phase on the Google Play Store began in February of this year, and fans have been anxiously awaiting word about the official release ever since. Previously, Krafton had just mentioned that they plan to release the game in the second half of 2021.

PlayerIGN @PlayerIGN The Korean article got retracted.

Here’s a saved snippet of what was said:[Translated]

“Krafton (CEO Chang-Han Kim) PUBG Studios' 'PUBG: NEW STATE' online showcase was held. The release date (November 11) and service plan were announced along with the game introduction.” The Korean article got retracted.

Here’s a saved snippet of what was said:[Translated]

“Krafton (CEO Chang-Han Kim) PUBG Studios' 'PUBG: NEW STATE' online showcase was held. The release date (November 11) and service plan were announced along with the game introduction.” https://t.co/BpgIw5PdA0

What is the leaked release date of PUBG New State?

Developers recently mentioned about PUBG New State's launch trailer (Image via Instagram)

Earlier this week, the developers revealed in a social media post that the launch trailer for PUBG New State will be made public very soon. The developers also stated that they will inform players about the game’s release date.

However, as previously said, both have now been leaked. According to the report, the release date for PUBG New State is November 11, 2021, which is in about three weeks. The date will eventually end the community's long wait for the newest addition to the PUBG's mobile franchise.

Therefore, all the fans who were waiting for the game now have a date to look forward to. Users can check out the same in the tweets below:

PlayerIGN @PlayerIGN PUBG: New State trailer also leaked from breached press embargo.The mobile game is given the slogan:

"We are Next-Gen Battle Royale"Global release: 2021.11.11Available: Apple App Store, Google Play, Galaxy Store PUBG: New State trailer also leaked from breached press embargo.The mobile game is given the slogan:

"We are Next-Gen Battle Royale"Global release: 2021.11.11Available: Apple App Store, Google Play, Galaxy Store https://t.co/sNIRr523TR

PlayerIGN @PlayerIGN

The information was intended to be publicized tomorrow. The global release date for PUBG’s new mobile sequel game — November 11, 2021 is set in stone.PUBG: New State’s embargo was recently broken.The information was intended to be publicized tomorrow. m.gameand.co.kr/news/articleVi… The global release date for PUBG’s new mobile sequel game — November 11, 2021 is set in stone.PUBG: New State’s embargo was recently broken.

The information was intended to be publicized tomorrow.m.gameand.co.kr/news/articleVi… https://t.co/rBweogZ5Dw

As mentioned by PlayerIGN, the information was supposedly going to be announced tomorrow.

Until the game's release, anyone who is yet to pre-register can do so through Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After the game’s release, they will be rewarded with a permanent vehicle skin in case they complete the process. Links have been provided below for convenience of the readers.

PUBG New State's Google Play Store page: Click here.

PUBG New State's Apple App Store page: Click here.

PUBG New State is one of the most anticipated mobile games. One of the main reasons behind the game’s hype is its futuristic backdrop. As already known by fans, it is going to be set in the year 2051.

Users can also check out the PUBG New State section on Sportskeeda to stay updated about any news regarding the game.

