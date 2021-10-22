PUBG New State (Mobile) platforms, slogan and release date leaked via unreleased trailer

PUBG New State is one of the most anticipated games of 2021. The futuristic Battle Royale game is all set to be released in the coming few days and players are quite excited to try out the new features it offers.

Two days ago, the developers of PUBG New State revealed that the launch trailer will be released soon along with some “big news”. Today, battle royale enthusiasts were caught off-guard when the launch trailer and date were revealed via a leak online.

PUBG New State touted to arrive in mid-November

PlayerIGN

The global release date for PUBG's new mobile sequel game — November 11, 2021 is set in stone. PUBG: New State's embargo was recently broken. The information was intended to be publicized tomorrow.



As per the reports of Player IGN, the Korean article that revealed the leak got retracted, except for the following statement:

“Krafton (CEO Chang-Han Kim) PUBG Studios' 'PUBG: NEW STATE' online showcase was held. The release date (November 11) and service plan were announced along with the game introduction.”

PUBG New State was initially expected to be released on 8 October 2021 but that wasn't the case. The current date appearing on the Apple App Store reads 31 October 2021. However, due to this leak, players are expecting PUBG New State to arrive on 11 November 2021.

A snippet of the much-awaited trailer can be seen below:

PlayerIGN

PUBG: New State trailer also leaked from breached press embargo. The mobile game is given the slogan: "We are Next-Gen Battle Royale" Global release: 2021.11.11 Available: Apple App Store, Google Play, Galaxy Store



As per the report from Player IGN, the trailer and release date are expected to be officially revealed tomorrow, 22 October 2021. PUBG New State fans look forward to official announcements from Krafton in the coming days.

