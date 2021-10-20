PUBG New State (Mobile) release date announcement and trailer expected to come together

Indian mobile gamers have been excited ever since the Indian release of PUBG New State was confirmed. Now, players are curious to find out about the date of release.

Krafton, the developers of PUBG New State, has not confirmed the release date, and quite a few rumors are circulating on the internet regarding the potential date of release. These dates are mainly derived from the dates appearing on the Apple App Store.

Connection between PUBG New State trailer and release date

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE

Along with the video release, we will be announcing the big news that you all have been eagerly waiting for, so stay tuned!Pre-register now: #launchtrailer #bignews #pubgnewstate The PUBG: NEW STATE launch trailer is about to be released.Along with the video release, we will be announcing the big news that you all have been eagerly waiting for, so stay tuned!Pre-register now: pubg.info/3DwpzAX The PUBG: NEW STATE launch trailer is about to be released.

Krafton has already developed a pre-registration trailer and two teasers, and now the launch trailer will be released soon. In a recent social media post, it was revealed that the full version of the launch trailer is on its way.

Aside from the trailer launch, what sparked the curiosity of battle royale enthusiasts is the following quote:

“Along with the video release, we will be announcing the big news that you all have been eagerly waiting for …”

Kuldeep Lather @Kullthegreat PUBG NEW STATE Launch trailer is about to be out with release date 👀

Many players believe that the “big news” is nothing but the release date of PUBG New State. Ex-professional gamer Kuldeep Lather has tweeted, stating the same idea. The official trailer for PUBG New State and its release date will likely be revealed on the same day.

Expected release date for PUBG New State

Expected date of PUBG New State (Image via Apple App Store)

As per the Apple App Store, PUBG New State was expected to be released on 8 October 2021. The date naturally got delayed, and now the Apple App Store shows that the game will be released on 31 October 2021. This date is also likely to get delayed.

Fans are expecting PUBG New State to be released before mid-November 2021 under the best-case scenario. However, no official notice has been released from Krafton regarding any possible date of release.

