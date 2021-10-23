Is BGMI Lite coming to India as PUBG Mobile Lite's replacement?

The potential release of BGMI Lite seems like a debatable topic. While the release is quite unlikely due to a lack of official information, many famous BGMI players and influencers have kept up players' hopes.

Minimum device requirements of BGMI (Image via Google Play Store)

The demand for a lighter version of BGMI arises because many Indian gamers possess low-end Android devices. The Google Play Store page states that the battle royale title is compatible with a 1.5 GB RAM device.

MortaL @Mortal04907880 BGMI classic matches are turning into home of cheaters. Ruining the fun every 2 out of 5 games making it impossible to stream freely and create content around the game. #BGMI Cheaters #BGMI BGMI classic matches are turning into home of cheaters. Ruining the fun every 2 out of 5 games making it impossible to stream freely and create content around the game. #BGMICheaters #BGMI

PUBG Mobile Lite fans have taken to Twitter to request Krafton for the release of BGMI Lite. They have also asked the developers to ban the hackers before releasing PUBG New State.

Will BGMI Lite be released in India?

The release of BGMI Lite seems unlikely as there is no regional version of PUBG Mobile Lite. There is only one global version of PUBG Mobile’s lighter mode. Moreover, the developers have encouraged players to enjoy BGMI without further information regarding a lighter version.

Ghatak's Instagram story regarding the potential release of BGMI Lite (Image via Instagram)

On the brighter side, many BGMI influencers have taken to social media (Twitter and Instagram) to strengthen the idea that BGMI Lite is on the cards. Popular influencer, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare, has informed players that it will take time for BGMI Lite to release, but it will surely arrive.

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite see You soon! 😏 BGMI Lite see You soon! 😏

Another successful BGMI player, Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur, took to Twitter to express that BGMI Lite will be released soon. His tweet has received 1.5K likes and over 150 retweets.

Way back in May 2021, Dynamo also commented on the potential release of BGMI Lite (from 32:30 to 33:05). He attributed the player-base in India as a reason for the possible arrival of the game.

Fan reactions

Many fans have requested the release of a lighter version of BGMI. Despite the minimum device requirements mentioned on the Google Play Store page, many mobile gamers have confirmed that BGMI cannot run smoothly on a low-end device.

Since PUBG Mobile Lite was quite popular in India, fans have taken to Twitter to request Krafton to release BGMI Lite. Here are a few examples:

Pubg Mobile Lite Community @WeWantBgmiLite

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.

#WeWantBGMILite

Dipu Sharma @DipuSha98357639

Disclaimer: Players shouldn't get too excited regarding the potential release of BGMI Lite. Quotes from famous players and influencers are not to be taken too seriously as there has been no official confirmation about the game.

