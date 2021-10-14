5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 2 GB RAM low-end smartphones (October 2021)

PUBG Mobile Lite is immensely famous when it comes to battle royale gaming. Its compatibility with low-end devices has made it popular in the gaming world.

Even though PUBG Mobile Lite is compatible with 2 GB RAM devices, it is banned in many countries. Players in these countries should explore the options listed below.

Best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 2 GB RAM devices

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

The title is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. As per the description on the Google Play Store, the game is compatible with 1.5 RAM devices.

However, many Indian players with low-end devices took to Twitter to request Krafton to release a lighter version. Mobile gamers can download the game from here.

2) Garena Free Fire: Boyaah Day

PUBG Mobile Lite was the biggest competitor of Free Fire back when it was not banned in India. The game has a great selection of unique characters and pets to choose from.

The game can also run on low-end devices. Players can enjoy the short battle royale matches, which consists of fifty players and lasts for around 10 minutes.

3) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Since the gameplay of this title is similar to that of PUBG Mobile Lite, beginners will not face much trouble with it. They can click here to download.

A unique aspect of the game allows players to respawn up to a maximum of three times. The game has ample vehicles and weapons to choose from.

4) Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Survival and shooting are the two main driving factors of this game, quite like PUBG Mobile Lite. Mobile gamers have to pick up weapons and supplies to remain the last player standing.

Free survival: fire battlegrounds can be played offline. Players can enjoy the story mode and offline battle royale combat without an internet connection.

5) Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

This title can easily be dubbed as a PUBG Mobile Lite clone. Each match lasts for around 15 minutes, depending on the time of survival.

The map covers an area of 4x4 and includes diverse terrains. Players can download it from the Google Play Store by clicking here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other.

Edited by Srijan Sen