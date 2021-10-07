Can PUBG Mobile Lite be downloaded on 2 GB RAM Android devices? System requirements, APK size and more

PUBG Mobile Lite is renowned around the world for being compatible with low-end mobile devices. Lower storage space and device requirements made it a great choice among battle royale enthusiasts playing on their mobile phones.

The game ensures that players have the same battle royale experience as that of PUBG Mobile. However, the maps are smaller in size and there are only 60 players, instead of the usual 100, who are locked in intense battles of survival.

PUBG Mobile Lite device requirements

Device requirements of PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Google Play Store)

As per the description on the Google Play Store page of PUBG Mobile Lite, it is mentioned that:

The streamlined game requires only 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly.

If a mobile gamer has a device with 2 GB RAM, PUBG Mobile Lite will definitely be expected to run smoothly. The minimum device requirements are given below:

Operating System: Android 4.1.1

RAM: 1 GB

Storage: 600 MB

PUBG Mobile Lite: New update

The APK file size post update is 714 MB (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The 0.22.0 update for PUBG Mobile Lite arrived recently and players are quite excited about the new gun skins that the update introduced. They can update it in-game, via the Google Play Store, or using APK and OBB files.

After the arrival of the newest update, the APK size of PUBG Mobile Lite was increased up to 714 MB. Players are recommended to have at least 1 GB of free storage space.

The various gun skins introduced via the 0.22.0 update are:

Drop the Bass – Scar-L

Concerto of Love – M762

Eventide Aria – Groza

Moonlit Grace – Kar98K

Romantic Moments – UZI

Icicle – Mini14

Winter Queen – M249

Jack-o’-lantern – AKM

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India which is why Indian mobile gamers are requested not to download the game. They can download Battlegrounds Mobile India, a regional version of PUBG Mobile that is compatible with a 2 GB RAM device.

Edited by Atul S