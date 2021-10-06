PUBG Mobile Lite latest global update 0.22.0 APK download link and file size revealed for Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most famous battle royale games, available only on the Android platform. Every couple of months, the developers update the title, and around a few weeks back, the 0.22.0 version was released worldwide.

Several changes have been made to PUBG Mobile Lite, including the introduction of numerous new gun skins. Users can directly avail the latest iteration through the Google Play Store.

Additionally, they can use the APK file to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version.

Disclaimer: Because PUBG Mobile Lite is currently banned in India, users from the country should avoid downloading and installing it on their devices.

Using APK to install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version

Here are the details on how players can install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 via the APK file:

Step 1: On any web browser, they need to visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. Alternatively, the link for the same has been provided below:

Official website of PUBG Mobile Lite: Click here.

Gamers should press the "APK Download" button to get the APK file (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: When users get to the website, they must tap on the "APK Download" option to download the file for the latest version.

Step 3: Subsequently, they are required to allow the "Install from unknown source" option on their devices. Once done, gamers will need to install PUBG Mobile Lite APK.

Individuals can then sign in onto their PUBG Mobile Lite accounts (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Gamers may launch the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version upon the end of installation and sign in through their accounts to try out the new update.

The APK file size is approximately 714 MB. Hence, players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space before going ahead with the game's download process.

If there is a parsing error, players are advised to reinstall the file. Nevertheless, if the issue persists, it is recommended that users download the APK again and follow the same steps stated above.

