PUBG Mobile Lite hacks: Downloading mod files or altering APK is illegal and can harm Android device

PUBG Mobile Lite is arguably one of the best mobile titles in the battle royale genre, with a vast global player base. The game's user count has continued to rise as new features continue to be added by the developers with frequent updates.

There are times when players tend to stray off course and resort to illegal modded applications and tools for various reasons, including unlimited Battle Coins (BC), improving ranks and more. The usage of these third-party applications can have severe repercussions in the form of permanent account bans for such PUBG Mobile Lite gamers.

Furthermore, such applications pose a threat to the privacy as well the device of the players.

PUBG Mobile Lite players will be banned for using mod application and tool

Here are a few things that developers have mentioned about account ban (Image via Tencent)

Users should refrain from downloading PUBG Mobile Lite mods and other third-party tools under any circumstances, as these will lead to bans sooner or later.

Moreover, players should not download PUBG Mobile Lite from third-party sources as usage of unofficial and cracked game clients has been stated as one of the reasons for the suspension of the accounts.

Hence, users should use Google Play Store to download PUBG Mobile Lite. They can otherwise utilize the APK file present on the game's official website as well.

Apart from this, several other factors can also result in permanent suspensions of accounts. The developers have clearly outlined a few of the most common violations in the official support section of the website:

Usage of cheating tools in PUBG Mobile Lite

Use of plug-in/auxiliary program

Change of client file data illegitimately

Teaming up during matches multiple times

Thus, gamers should refrain from the actions mentioned above if they wish to keep their accounts safe.

One crucial thing for them to understand is that even if the violation occurred after their account was hacked or was not under their control, the penalty will stand and be applied appropriately, irrespective of access.

