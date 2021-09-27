5 best things to buy with Battle Coins (BC) in PUBG Mobile Lite 

PUBG Mobile Lite is a lighter version of the renowned Battle Royale title PUBG Mobile. Developed by Lightspeed & Quantum, it aims to provide the same PUBG experience to players with low-spec smartphones. Players can run the game with low specifications like 1GB RAM and a decent processor.

The developers also offer a special in-game currency called BC (BattleCoins). Players can use it to unlock lots of in-game items for an enhanced gaming experience. This article discusses the five best things to buy with BC (BattleCoins) in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Best things to purchase with BC in PUBG Mobile Lite

5) Other items

Shop section in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

There are lots of other items available in the game that players can purchase with BC. Players can purchase rename cards, room cards, special avatars, and much more. They can use these items to explore more of the dynamics of the game and enhance their profiles.

4) Outfit bundles

Outfit bundles (Image via Combat Guruji YT)

Players can also purchase outfit bundles with Battle Coins. These bundles offer some rare outfits that players can add to their inventory. Their cost varies from bundle to bundle and is time-limited. Players can spend BC to get their hands on these bundles to obtain some epic outfits.

3) Upgradable weapons

The third best thing that players can purchase with BC is an upgradable weapon skin. Krafton releases a lot of upgradable skins for weapons like AKM and M416 with extra perks. Players can unlock these weapon skins and upgrade them with paint and materials. Upon upgrading the weapon skin, players can get perks like kill feed and loot crates.

2) Special crates

Special crates in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

There are various crates available for players with lots of legendary items in the PUBG Mobile Lite game. Players can open these crates with the help of crate coupons as well as Battle Coins. These crates are regularly refreshed and new outfits, gun skins, vehicle skins, and other items are added.

1) Winner Pass

Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

The first thing to purchase with BC in PUBG Mobile Lite is the Winner Pass. The Winner Pass is a monthly rewards system in which players can unlock the Pass to receive colorful outfits, weapon skins, and much more.

The two types of Winner Pass in the game are Elite upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. The Elite Upgrade costs 280 BC and Elite Upgrade Plus costs 800 BC. The Elite Upgrade Plus Winner Pass helps players gain an extra 10 ranks.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee