How to get free BC for PUBG Mobile Lite Season 29 Winner Pass

PUBG Mobile Lite is a popular title developed by Krafton. The title offers a significant rewards system called Winner Pass, in which players can get amazing outfits, weapons, and much more.

There are two types of Winner Passes in the game called Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. The Winner Passes costs 280 BC and 800 BC. However, there are lots of players unable to purchase BC and get these passes and rewards.

Tips to get free BC for PUBG Mobile Lite Season 29 Winner Pass

There are various tricks and tips to get free BC to purchase the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players are advised to avoid using any online BC generators or websites and lose their accounts. Here are some of the best tips to get free BC:

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards rewards users with real cash (Image via Android Authority)

The most trusted app that rewards its users with real cash is Google Opinion Rewards. It has an easy-to-use interface and rewards the user upon completion of a survey. PUBG Mobile Lite players can install the application from their respective app store and start using it. Once they gather a particular amount of money in their account, players can redeem it to purchase BC.

The only con of the app is that it takes some time to receive online surveys on your smartphone.

2) Giveaways and custom rooms

Giveaways and custom rooms are a great way of getting free BC (Image via Aio YT)

The second tip on the list to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite is to participate in giveaways and custom rooms. Various YouTubers host streams of giveaways, rewarding BC and Winner Pass for free. Players can participate in these giveaways and stand a chance to win free items.

Another way to receive free BC in your account is by playing in custom rooms. Players can find these custom rooms and tournaments on Youtube and Instagram. Most of the time, players are rewarded with some amount of BC or other items. A player with a good skillset has more chances of winning these custom rooms.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Users from the region are recommended to play the local version called Battlegrounds Mobile India.

