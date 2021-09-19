PUBG Mobile Lite is a top-notch battle royale title, especially for users with low-end devices. The game offers compatibility to a wide range of devices and has impressive HD-quality graphics.

There are lots of interesting elements and in-game settings to enhance the user experience for a player. These can aid players in their quest to improve their aim and recoil control in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Here are five different ways players can tweak their in-game settings to help them get better at PUBG Mobile Lite.

5 Tips to improve aim and recoil control in PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Sensitivity settings:

Sensitivity setting helps players to have good aim and recoil control

The first tip with which players in PUBG Mobile Lite can improve their aim and recoil control is by having a good set of sensitivity settings. Players can change their sensitivity settings by going to the settings menu. Here are some of the best sensitivity settings for players who want to improve their gameplay.

2) Control layout:

Changing the control layout can help aim (Image via Krafton)

Another good tip with which players can improve their aim is by changing their control layout. Players can set their control layout as the thumb, three-finger, or four-finger based on their comfort level. A player can choose a three-finger or four-finger claw setup if they want to improve their reflexes.

3) Practice:

The third tip to improve aim and recoil control is by practicing. PUBG Mobile Lite has an impressive training ground where players can perform various drills to improve their aim and accuracy. Players can also equip any of the available weapons and scopes to work on their recoil control. When it comes to consistency, there are no shortcuts and practice is paramount.

4) Gyroscope:

Enable Gyrsocpe to improve aim and recoil (Image via Krafton)

The fourth tip to help players improve their aim and recoil control is by enabling the gyroscope. Players in PUBG Mobile Lite can use the gyroscope to aim and control recoil by tilting their device with the help of the gyroscope sensor in their smartphone.

5) Improve game sense:

The last tip to have a good aim and recoil control is to have a good game sense. It includes good sound sense, which helps to pinpoint the opponent's locations. Players can develop a good game sense with experience and learning by watching better players. Playing more games and watching the PUBG competitive scene is the best way to go about this.

