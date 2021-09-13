Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity and graphics settings for smooth gameplay experience

PUBG Mobile Lite offers a significant battle royale experience for users who own a low-end device. There are lots of in-game settings for them to enhance their gameplay.

Players get the option to change their control layout, sensitivities, and graphics settings. These settings help customize the game as per their preference.

Best graphics settings for PUBG Mobile Lite

Games get lots of graphics settings in the game, helping them get better FPS and graphics quality.

Graphics: Smooth, Balanced, HD and HDR

Smooth, Balanced, HD and HDR Frame Rates: Low, Medium, High, Ultra, and Extreme

Low, Medium, High, Ultra, and Extreme Anti-aliasing: Disable and Enable

Players are recommended to keep their graphics as Smooth and frame rates as Extreme to get higher frame rates. Those who want better graphics quality can set the graphics settings to HDR.

Best sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite

Camera sensitivity settings

Best camera sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

Camera sensitivity settings help gamers improve the viewing speed and camera angles of their surroundings. Here are the best camera sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite:

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity settings

Best ADS sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

ADS (Aim Down Sight) sensitivity settings come into play when users use their scopes. There are many different scopes, like red dot and 3x scope, and they can change their sensitivities to control recoil for mid-range and long-range spray transfers.

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

Gyroscope sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

PUBG Mobile Lite players also get the option to enable their smartphone's gyroscope. It comes in very handy to improve aim and recoil control in the title.

Here are the best gyroscope sensitivity settings:

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200%

2x Scope: 130-150%

3x Scope: 130-150%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135%

6x Scope: 100-110%

8x Scope: 85-95%

NOTE: Players are advised to make some minor changes to these sensitivity settings. As the quality of touch response and gyroscope is different on various devices. Players can keep these settings as a basis to find their perfect set of sensitivity settings.

