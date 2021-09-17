Best PUBG Mobile Lite settings for graphics and FPS optimization

PUBG Mobile Lite is a popular title among players with low-end devices because of its compatibility. It retains and offers users the same PUBG Mobile game style and features 60 players landing on an island for the ultimate battle royale.

The developers have tried their best to offer the same PUBG experience in the lite version. Players get the same weapons, vehicles, and other in-game settings, while the graphics settings are helpful to escalate players' gameplay.

Best PUBG Mobile Lite graphics settings

PUBG Mobile Lite graphics settings (Image via Krafton)

PUBG Mobile Lite offers various graphics settings for users to have an astonishing PUBG experience. The title provides the option to change graphics settings as per their device's specifications.

Here are the different graphics settings available for players in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Graphics: Smooth, Balanced, HD and HDR

Smooth, Balanced, HD and HDR Frame Rates: Low, Medium, High, Ultra, and Extreme

Low, Medium, High, Ultra, and Extreme Anti-aliasing: Disable and Enable

Those who want HD quality graphics can go with HDR+Extreme graphics settings. Gamers who prefer stable FPS can go with Smooth+Extreme graphics settings.

Tips to optimize FPS in PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Choose the proper servers

Choosing the correct servers helps to improve gameplay

PUBG Mobile Lite has three main servers that users can select based on their current location. It helps them get a better connection to the nearest servers and reduces any major lag issues.

For players residing in Asia, they need to select the Asia server as their primary server.

2) Clear background RAM

Clear RAM to get more FPS (Image via iPhone Life)

The second tip to get more FPS in PUBG Mobile Lite is by clearing background memory. There are lots of apps that keep using smartphone's RAM in the background. This means the game runs with stutters as less memory is available to run the game smoothly.

Therefore, gamers are recommended to clear their background RAM before playing the game.

3) Connect to stable data connection

Good data connection will offer less lag (Image via Jolo Navarro YT)

The last tip to get better FPS in PUBG Mobile Lite is connecting to a stable data connection. Players are recommended to use WiFi or mobile data with less latency and more stability.

Also Read

It will help diminish any lag issues or frame drops caused by poor network connectivity.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by Ravi Iyer