5 tips to rank up faster in PUBG Mobile Lite (September 2021)

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the best options for players who want a significant PUBG experience on low-end devices. There are lots of interesting elements to explore, like maps, real-life weapons, and much more.

Players are always pushing their ranks to higher leagues to get extra rewards. However, players who don't have good experience in rank pushing find it difficult to get to higher leagues quickly. In this article, we discuss the top five tips to rank up faster in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite players should employ these skills to rank up faster

1) Drop location

Choosing a drop location is vital (Image via Techno Gamerz YT)

The first tip on the list is to choose the drop location for quick rank up to higher leagues. Players are advised to select a drop spot as per their game style. For players who love to play aggressively, land on hot drops like Stadium and Junkyard. Players who don't prefer aggressive gameplay can go to spots like Vista and Canyon.

2) Weapon combination

Get a good weapon combo for quicker rank up (Image via Krafton)

To quickly rank up in PUBG Mobile Lite, players have to select their weapon combination wisely. Players pushing their ranks solo can go for both automatic rifles like AKM and M416 or M416 and DP-28. For players who rank up in the squad can select weapons as per expertise. Players are recommended to keep a sniper in the team for an advantage in long-range combat.

3) Use of grenades

Use grenades to get easy kills (Image via Yanrique YT)

The third tip for a faster rank push is to have a sufficient amount of grenades. There are various grenades in the title, like Frag grenades, smoke grenades, and Molotov cocktails. These utilities are very helpful in getting easy knocks or finishes upon enemy teams. Smoke grenades can be used as a temporary cover to get into safe zones safely.

4) Healing items

Healing items help restore HP (Image via Krafton)

Healing items like First Aid and energy drinks are beneficial to get to full HP. Players who are fully boosted also get an improvement in their movement speed in the game. It is recommended to keep at least 3-4 First Aid Kits and two energy drinks and painkillers.

5) Vehicles

Keep your vehicles till final zones (Image via Krafton)

The last tip on the list is to safeguard your vehicles in PUBG Mobile Lite. Vehicles are of great importance in quickly ranking up in PUBG Mobile Lite as players can make safer rotations into safe zones. Players can also burst down their vehicles to get an easy hardcover in the final zones of the match.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen