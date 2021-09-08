PUBG Mobile Lite new update 2021: APK download link, file size, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the finest and most downloaded battle royale games available only on Android devices. Its success is largely due to reduced system requirements, meaning players with low-end devices have a seamless gaming experience.

Periodically, the developers release new updates in the game, bringing in features for the users to relish. The latest iteration of PUBG Mobile Lite — 0.21.2 — was released a while back.

Disclaimer: As PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, users from the country should avoid downloading the game.

Details about the new PUBG Mobile Lite update

The most recent version of PUBG Mobile Lite was released over a month ago, and players can download it directly using the Google Play Store.

Alternatively, they can also download the APK file for the 0.21.0 version and update it to the new iteration in-game.

APK file size and installation procedure

To avail of the new version, an in-game patch has to be downloaded (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The APK file size of the 0.21.0 version, present on the official website, is 674 MB. Apart from this, the in-game patch that users need to download further is 153 MB.

After these downloads, users can access and enjoy the latest 0.21.2 version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Steps of installation

Step 1: Gamers need to head onto the official PUBG Mobile Lite website using this link.

Step 2: Once they have reached the webpage, players may tap on the “APK Download” button. Subsequently, the download for the APK file of PUBG Mobile Lite will start.

Tapping on the “APK Download” button will start the download procedure (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: After the file is downloaded, the “Install from Unknown Source” setting must be enabled. Next, users have to install the APK on their devices.

Step 4: Upon the end of the installation, they should open the PUBG Mobile Lite application. A dialog box appears, asking them to download the in-game patch.

Users can log in to try out the latest version of the game (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 5: Lastly, gamers can log in to their accounts to access the 0.21.2 version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

If an error message stating that there’s a problem parsing the package occurs, they should download the APK file again and completing the procedures outlined above.

