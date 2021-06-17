PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 new version update: Direct APK download link for Android

PUBG Mobile Lite, the streamlined version of PUBG Mobile, was released for Android devices in 2019. The title was created for players with low-end devices and was received exceptionally well within the mobile gaming community.

PUBG Mobile Lite receives frequent updates that bring new features and bug fixes to the game. The 0.21.0 update for the game was released over two months ago.

Android users can download the update using the APK file available on the official PUBG Mobile website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 new version update

Players can follow the steps given below to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version:

Step 1: Players should visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can also click here to be redirected to the website.

Users must click on the “APK Download” option on PUBG Mobile Lite’s website to download the file

Step 2: Players should then click on the “APK Download” button located at the bottom of the home page. The download will begin soon.

Note: The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 APK file is 610 MB. Therefore, players must ensure that they have enough space on their devices before downloading the file.

Also read: Will there be a PUBG Mobile Lite India? Fans curious as only Battlegrounds Mobile India receives official release announcement

How to install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 new version update

Once the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 APK file is downloaded, players can follow these steps to install it on their devices:

Step 1: Players should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option if not done previously. They must then locate and install the APK file of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update.

Users will have to log in to their PUBG Mobile Lite to play the game

Step 2: Once the installation is complete, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in. They will then be able to enjoy the latest version of the game.

If a player encounters a parsing error while installing PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 on their device, they should try re-downloading the APK file and following the steps given above again.

Also read: Best PUBG Mobile Lite gyroscope settings for headshots and low recoil: A step-by-step guide for beginners

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh