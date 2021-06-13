Best PUBG Mobile Lite gyroscope settings for headshots and low recoil: A step-by-step guide for beginners

PUBG Mobile Lite is growing in popularity worldwide, and new players are entering the game regularly. As the competition is heating up, players are looking for fresh ideas and tactics to take advantage of.

Headshots are one of the most effective ways to kill opponents in battle royale combat swiftly, and sensitivity settings have a significant impact on headshot accuracy.

This article will share optimal gyroscope sensitivity and other settings to help players reduce recoils and score more headshots.

Note: Sensitivity settings differ from device to device. Hence, minor tweaks might be necessary. The settings listed here are just a suggestion based on which players can get their own customized settings.

Gyroscope sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite

The gyroscope mechanism in the sensitivity settings detects the device's motion and changes the camera view in-game accordingly. It aids in weapon recoil control by monitoring the device's movement. However, it isn't easy to operate. Thus, novices should keep these settings as low as possible:

Best gyroscope sensitivity for headshots

No Scope: 150%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 150%

2x Scope: 137-140%

3x Scope: 130-135%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 115-120%

6x Scope: 95-105%

8x Scope: 75-80%

Camera sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite

Camera sensitivity settings monitor the in-game character's primary camera movement action. These options also allow players to control the weapon's horizontal recoil while scoping in:

Best camera sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite for headshots

No Scope: 132-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 64-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 25-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 12-15%

ADS sensitivity in PUBG mobile Lite

The vertical recoil of a weapon is majorly monitored by the ADS (Aim Down Sight) sensitivity. Players can use the settings discussed below as a base to reduce maximum recoil for aiming headshots:

best ADS sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite for headshots

No Scope: 132-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 64-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 25-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 12-15%

The sensitivity settings discussed above are not absolute values that will reduce the recoil for headshots. Therefore, practicing with sensitivities and tweaking them as per convenience is always recommended.

As each device has different sensitivities, players must practice regularly to find the best settings to reduce recoils and perform headshots.

Edited by Srijan Sen