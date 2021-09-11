PUBG Mobile Lite Season 11 end date revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite is a widely played mobile battle royale game worldwide. One of the primary reasons behind its widespread appeal is the lesser device requirements compared to other games.

Like its elder variant, PUBG Mobile, this game has a ranked-based system that separates gamers into various categories. As a result, PUBG Mobile Lite is pretty competitive.

Every few months, the developers put out a new Ranked Season in the battle royale title, and the ranks of the players are reset. The ongoing one will end in a few weeks, so here are some details about PUBG Mobile Lite Season 11's ending.

End date of PUBG Mobile Lite Season 11

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 11 has been an exciting one (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Each season in PUBG Mobile Lite runs for three months. The current one began in July and will run until the end of September.

Hence, Season 11 of PUBG Mobile Lite will close with the conclusion of the month, i.e., 30 September. A day later, a new one will begin in the fast-paced battle royale game.

Season-end rewards that the players will bee receiving (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Users will also be provided with season-end rewards based on the highest rank that they have reached:

Bronze Crate - Bronze V to Bronze I

Silver Crate - Silver V to Silver I

Gold Crate - Gold V to Gold I

Platinum Crate - Platinum V to Platinum I

Diamond Crate - Diamond V to Diamond I

Crown Crate - Crown V to Crown I

Ace Crate - Ace

Conqueror Crate - Conqueror

As a result, players will receive the items mentioned above after the ongoing PUBG Mobile Lite Season 11.

Season 12 rewards

The tier rewards of the upcoming PUBG Mobile Lite Season 12 have been leaked. Some of which are as follows:

One of the leaked rewards (Image via MaNi - X - YT / YouTube)

Players can check out the other items in the video below:

Note: These are just leaks and not the confirmed rewards.

