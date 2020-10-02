PUBG Mobile Lite Season 8 rank system explained

PUBG Mobile Lite was released about a year back to provide a similar battle royale experience to users with low-end devices. It features an interesting rank system that keeps the game engaging and competitive.

Season 8 of PUBG Mobile Lite has just begun, and the tiers have been reset, with many players restarting their journey of pushing the rank.

This article gives a detailed guide about the rank system in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 8.

How the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 8 rank system works

Players have to climb up the tiers by playing ranked matches, and earn Rank Points or RP depending on their performance in a game. These points are very crucial if players wish to push up their ranks. In total, there are eight ranks present in PUBG Mobile Lite, and gamers are categorised based on their skill-level and RP.

Here are all of the ranks:

#1 Bronze – 1200 to 1699 RP

#2 Silver – 1700 to 2199 RP

#3 Gold – 2200 to 2699 RP

#4 Platinum – 2700 to 3199 RP

#5 Diamond – 3200 to 3699 RP

#6 Crown – 3700 to 4199 RP

#7 Ace – Over 4200 RP

#8 Conqueror – Top 500 players in a region

Every rank till Ace is divided into five tiers, while Ace and Conqueror do not have any such levels. Players also obtain several rewards upon reaching higher classes, and here are all the tier rewards in Season 8 of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Gold V – Season 8 Outfit

Diamond V – Season 8 AWM

Ace – Season 8 Ace Parachute

Conqueror – Season 8 Conqueror Frame

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 8 tier rewards

Users will also receive several rewards at the end of the season, based on their ranks.

