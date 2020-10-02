PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most popular options in the mobile gaming community. One reason behind its popularity could be the lower-device requirements as compared to other games of this genre.

Season 7 has come to an end, and Season 8 has just arrived in PUBG Mobile Lite. But users from some regions couldn’t receive it, which was most likely caused due to an error in the game servers.

PUBG Mobile Lite sees Season 8 update issues; servers fixed

The update was expected to hit the servers on 1st October at 7:30 AM IST. As mentioned earlier, several users weren’t able to get the Season 8 update on their devices. The developers didn’t release any statement regarding the issue. However, the servers have now been fixed, and the new season has arrived in PUBG Mobile Lite.

The ranks of the players have been reset, and they have received the following season-end rewards:

Bronze V to Bronze I – Bronze Crate

Silver V to Silver I – Silver Crate

Gold V to Gold I – Gold Crate

Platinum V to Platinum I – Platinum Crate

Diamond V to Diamond I – Diamond Crate

Crown V to Crown I – Crown Crate

Ace – Ace Crate

Conqueror – Conqueror Crate

Players will have to begin their journey of climbing up the tiers again and receive several rewards for reaching the higher ranks. Here are all the tier rewards for Season 8:

Gold V – Season 8 Outfit

Diamond V – Season 8 AWM

Ace – Season 8 Ace Parachute

Conqueror – Season 8 Conqueror Frame

Apart from the new season update, the new winner pass has also arrived in PUBG Mobile Lite, bringing in several new rewards. Users can purchase the Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus passes for 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

