PUBG Mobile Lite latest global version update: APK download link

The PUBG Mobile Lite global version is the lighter and toned-down version of its PUBG Mobile counterpart, explicitly made for users with lower-end devices. The recent 0.19.0 update hit the servers around two weeks ago, and it brought in several changes to the game like a new game mode, new vehicles, and more.

Players can update to the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite global version to try out the new features. They can do so using the APK and OBB files of the game from the internet. In this article, we provide the APK download link for the latest update of this game.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

APK download link for latest update of PUBG Mobile Lite global version

Players only require the APK file to update/download the latest version of the game.

Link to the APK File: Click here

Users can follow these steps to download and install the game:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link given above.

Step 2: Next, they have to enable the 'install from unknown sources' option. If not done, players can follow these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: After enabling the same, they can install the APK file.

Step 4: Gamers can now open PUBG Mobile Lite global version and try out the new changes brought by the 0.19.0 update.

The APK file size is 565.9 MB, so users must ensure that there is enough storage space available before downloading the game.

If they face an error stating that 'there was a problem parsing the package', then gamers can consider redownloading the APK file and following the steps given above.

