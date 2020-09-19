PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter variant of PUBG Mobile, made explicitly for users with low-end devices. This game is equally popular, and the developers bring several new changes with each update.

The recent 0.19.0 update hit the servers a few days ago, and numerous features were incorporated to enhance the overall battle royale experience for users. In this article, we discuss all these additions in the 0.19.0 update of the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update: How to play new zombie mode

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update: All the new features

#1 Survival Till Dawn (Zombie mode)

This addition was the main highlight of the PUBG Mobile lite 0.19.0 update. The zombie mode has finally been introduced for players to relish in this battle royale game. A new item — Liquid Nitrogen Mine — has been added as well, and zombies that step on it will freeze for a short duration.

Players can know more about the mode from the official video below:

New modes, new items, new adventures! Check out the newest PUBG MOBILE LITE patch today! pic.twitter.com/8c67Hzy8Px — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) September 19, 2020

Advertisement

#2 Lobby change

The main lobby of PUBG Mobile Lite has been changed, and here’s the new lobby in-game:

Image Credits: AMbhai gaming / YouTube

#3 Vehicles

Two new vehicles have made their way into the game — Autorickshaw and Mirado, and players can try them out in the spawn island.

The newly-added Mirado (Image Credits: AMbhai gaming / YouTube)

Autorickshaw in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image Credits: RoidRazer / YouTube)

#4 Improvements in Varenga map

Some improvements have been made to the Varenga map, while several bugs and glitches relevant to it have also been fixed.

One bug where players could go inside the texture of mountains has been fixed (Image Credits: AMbhai gaming / YouTube)

Other than this, the Payload mode and TDM Ruins have been removed from PUBG Mobile Lite, and there has been an enhancement in several gameplay elements. Users can now update the game and test out all the new additions and changes.

The size of the new update is 650 MB, and players can download the game from its official website. They can also install the update via TapTap; click here to know more about how to update PUBG Mobile lite from TapTap.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download these games.