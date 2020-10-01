PUBG Mobile Lite: Season 17 Winner Pass 1 to 30 WP rewards

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 17 Winner Pass has finally arrived and has brought several new skins, costumes and emotes to the game. There are two variants of the pass – Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus, and players can avail them for 280 and 800 BC, respectively.

All the rewards of the Winner Pass are also out. In this article, we take a look at the WP 1 – WP 30 rewards of the new PUBG Mobile Lite Pass.

Season 17 Winner Pass 1 to 30 WP rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite

Here are all the WP rewards of PUBG Mobile Lite Season 17 Winner Pass:

WP Level 1: Grinning Executioner Suit (Gold) and Joyful Twist (Emote)

Grinning Executioner Suit (Gold)

Joyful Twist (Emote)

WP Level 2: Season Portable Closet

WP Level 3: 35 BC

WP Level 4: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 5: Zombie - Pan

Zombie - Pan

WP Level 6: Mission Card (Season 17)

WP Level 7: 1000 BP

WP Level 8: 45 BC

WP Level 9: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 10: Captain Lionheart Headpiece and Wanderer Finish

Wanderer Finish

Captain Lionheart Headpiece

WP Level 11: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 12: Wanderer Backpack

Wanderer Backpack

WP Level 13: 50 BC

WP Level 14: Mission Card (Season 17)

WP Level 15: Silver Lion - QBZ

Silver Lion - QBZ

WP Level 16: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 17: 100 Silver

WP Level 18: 50 BC

WP Level 19: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 20: Blazing Lion UAZ

Blazing Lion UAZ

WP Level 21: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 22: WP Gold Crate

WP Level 23: 50 BC

WP Level 24: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 25: Captain Lionheart Set

Captain Lionheart Set

WP Level 26: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 27: 100 Silver

WP Level 28: 50 BC

WP Level 29: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 30: Pastoral Girl Set

Pastoral Girl Set

There’s also a free variant of the pass in PUBG Mobile Lite but its rewards are quite limited.

