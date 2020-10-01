PUBG Mobile Lite: Season 17 Winner Pass 1 to 30 WP rewards

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 17 Winner Pass has finally arrived and has brought several new skins, costumes and emotes to the game. There are two variants of the pass – Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus, and players can avail them for 280 and 800 BC, respectively.
All the rewards of the Winner Pass are also out. In this article, we take a look at the WP 1 – WP 30 rewards of the new PUBG Mobile Lite Pass.
Season 17 Winner Pass 1 to 30 WP rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite
Here are all the WP rewards of PUBG Mobile Lite Season 17 Winner Pass:
WP Level 1: Grinning Executioner Suit (Gold) and Joyful Twist (Emote)
WP Level 2: Season Portable Closet
WP Level 3: 35 BC
WP Level 4: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 5: Zombie - Pan
WP Level 6: Mission Card (Season 17)
WP Level 7: 1000 BP
WP Level 8: 45 BC
WP Level 9: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 10: Captain Lionheart Headpiece and Wanderer Finish
WP Level 11: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 12: Wanderer Backpack
WP Level 13: 50 BC
WP Level 14: Mission Card (Season 17)
WP Level 15: Silver Lion - QBZ
WP Level 16: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 17: 100 Silver
WP Level 18: 50 BC
WP Level 19: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 20: Blazing Lion UAZ
WP Level 21: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 22: WP Gold Crate
WP Level 23: 50 BC
WP Level 24: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 25: Captain Lionheart Set
WP Level 26: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 27: 100 Silver
WP Level 28: 50 BC
WP Level 29: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 30: Pastoral Girl Set
There’s also a free variant of the pass in PUBG Mobile Lite but its rewards are quite limited.
Published 01 Oct 2020, 08:13 IST