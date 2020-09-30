PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned down version of PUBG Mobile, and is quite popular, having have crossed the milestone of 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

And now, PUBG Mobile Lite Season 8 is on the horizon, with Season 7 ending today. This means that players will be able to collect the season-end rewards, and their ranks will be reset. In this article, we discuss the release date of the new season.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 8 release date

As mentioned earlier, the old season is coming to an end today. So, Season 8 is expected to release tomorrow, i.e., 1st October 2020.

Like the previous season, it is expected that the new season will last for the next three months, and end on 31st December.

Here are the season end rewards that the users will be able to collect:

Bronze V to Bronze I – Bronze Crate

Silver V to Silver I – Silver Crate

Gold V to Gold I – Gold Crate

Platinum V to Platinum I – Platinum Crate

Diamond V to Diamond I – Diamond Crate

Crown V to Crown I – Crown Crate

Ace – Ace Crate

Conqueror – Conqueror Crate

Rank reset and Season 8 tier rewards

The ranks of the players will also be reset, and players will have to begin their journey climbing up again. They'll also receive several rewards for reaching the higher tiers in-game.

Users can watch the video below to check out the leaked rewards:

Apart from this, the new Winner Pass Season 17 also comes out tomorrow. Its price is expected to remain the same, and players will be able to avail the Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus for 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

