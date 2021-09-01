PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 28: How to get, price, and rewards

PUBG Mobile Lite, like its more advanced version, has a tier-based reward system known as the “Winner Pass.” Each pass in the game runs for a duration of one month, after which a new one is introduced.
The Season 28 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite started today, 1 September 2021. There are various rewards that players can earn through it, including emotes, skins, and other cosmetic items.
Details about the new Season 28 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite
Price
As always, there are a total of two different paid versions of the Winner Pass available for purchase: Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. Users can acquire them for a cost of 280 and 800 BC, respectively.
To obtain the rewards, players will have to climb the tiers/levels by completing missions.
How to purchase
Step 1: You need to open PUBG Mobile Lite on your device and tap on the “WP” (Winner Pass) icon.
Step 2: The new Winner Pass will load on your screen. You can then tap on the “Upgrade Pass” option located on the bottom right.
Step 3: Both versions will show up; you need to choose the required one and then complete the purchase to obtain the Winner Pass.
Rewards
Here are a few of the important rewards of the new Season 28 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:
WP Level 1: Island Dance
WP Level 1: Jockey Set
WP Level 5: Silverstar Headgear
WP Level 10: 8-bit Fort Finish
WP Level 15: Skeleton Knight Backpack
WP Level 20: Silverstar Outfit
WP Level 25 Metal Medley - MK14
WP Level 30: Skelton Knight 2-Seat Motorcycle
Apart from this, there are several other rewards available as well that players can attain from the Winner Pass.
