PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 28: How to get, price, and rewards

PUBG Mobile Lite, like its more advanced version, has a tier-based reward system known as the “Winner Pass.” Each pass in the game runs for a duration of one month, after which a new one is introduced.

The Season 28 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite started today, 1 September 2021. There are various rewards that players can earn through it, including emotes, skins, and other cosmetic items.

Details about the new Season 28 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

Price

As always, there are a total of two different paid versions of the Winner Pass available for purchase: Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. Users can acquire them for a cost of 280 and 800 BC, respectively.

To obtain the rewards, players will have to climb the tiers/levels by completing missions.

How to purchase

Step 1: You need to open PUBG Mobile Lite on your device and tap on the “WP” (Winner Pass) icon.

Step 2: The new Winner Pass will load on your screen. You can then tap on the “Upgrade Pass” option located on the bottom right.

Users should select the required option and then complete the purchase (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: Both versions will show up; you need to choose the required one and then complete the purchase to obtain the Winner Pass.

Rewards

Here are a few of the important rewards of the new Season 28 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

WP Level 1: Island Dance

WP Level 1: Island Dance (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

WP Level 1: Jockey Set

WP Level 1: Jockey Set (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

WP Level 5: Silverstar Headgear

WP Level 5: Silverstar Headgear (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

WP Level 10: 8-bit Fort Finish

WP Level 10: 8-bit Fort Finish (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

WP Level 15: Skeleton Knight Backpack

WP Level 15: Skeleton Knight Backpack (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

WP Level 20: Silverstar Outfit

WP Level 20: Silverstar Outfit (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

WP Level 25 Metal Medley - MK14

WP Level 25 Metal Medley - MK14 (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

WP Level 30: Skelton Knight 2-Seat Motorcycle

WP Level 30: Skelton Knight 2-Seat Motorcycle (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Apart from this, there are several other rewards available as well that players can attain from the Winner Pass.

Edited by Shaheen Banu