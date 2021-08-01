PUBG Mobile Lite fans in India await Krafton's response on a potential BGMI Lite release

Indian PUBG Mobile Lite enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the arrival of BGMI Lite. Unfortunately, Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India, hasn’t said anything regarding the possibility of PUBG Mobile Lite making a comeback or a lighter version of BGMI to be released.

It has been almost one month since the final release of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on the Android platform. Players of PUBG Mobile Lite have been left puzzled since there has been virtually no news regarding the lighter version of the popular game.

On top of this, there has been no official release date for the iOS users, so they are still on the edge of their seats. However, the following statement about the same is on the game’s website:

There's no announcement made about the iOS version (Image via BGMI)

Is BGMI Lite going to be released?

Will BGMI Lite be released? (Image via Sportskeeda)

In India, both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite attract a large number of players. They were left disappointed when the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ordered the titles to be taken down. Battlegrounds Mobile India’s gave players some hope.

On the other hand, users of PUBG Mobile Lite have been left out of the loop because there have been no advancements regarding a lighter version of BGMI.

Indian PUBG Mobile Lite players presently have no choice but to wait for an official confirmation from the creators on whether or not a lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released in the future.

Can BGMI be played on low-end devices?

As per the Google Play Store description, these are the requirements:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

Devices that meet the requirements should run the game, but there is no guarantee that the experience will go smoothly.

The creators also implemented the Lightweight Installation Function into BGMI, allowing players to download only the resources they require instead of downloading everything. The file size has significantly decreased as a result of this.

Players who were unable to play the game because of limited storage space may now be able to try out Battlegrounds Mobile India on their mobile phones or tablets.

Edited by Srijan Sen