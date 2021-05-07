How to top up PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins (BC) in May 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite is a lighter version of the famous battle royale game PUBG Mobile. The game provides a lag-free battle royale experience for players with low-end devices.

BC (Battle Coins) is PUBG Mobile Lite's in-game currency. However, these coins are not available for free, and players must spend money to obtain them.

This article shares a detailed step-by-step guide on how to top up PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins in May 2021.

How can players top up PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins (BC) in May 2021?

Players can directly purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Players should open PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the "BC" icon located at the top of their screens.

Players need to select their desired amount of top-up and confirm the purchase

Step 2: Various top-up options will appear on the screen. Players have to pick the number of BCs that they need to purchase.

Step 3: After making a successful payment, the in-game currency will be credited to the player's account.

Players can also top up BC via third-party websites like SEAGM. They can follow the steps given below to purchase BC from SEAGM:

Step 1: Players should first open the SEAGM website. They can also click here to visit the website.

Login/Signup on the website to make a purchase

Step 2: Players should then log in or sign up to the website by filling in the required details.

Click on the desired top-up amount and click on 'Buy Now'

Step 3: They can then select the desired top-up amount and click on "Buy Now."

Step 4: Players have to enter their PUBG Mobile Lite Player ID and a purchase confirmation will follow.

Step 5: Once the player confirms the purchase, the selected amount of BC will be credited to their account.

Note: (The cost of BC and the payment option on SEAGM can vary from country to country.)

