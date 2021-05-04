5 tips to reach Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24

Season 24 of PUBG Mobile Lite has begun, and the rank tiers and Winner Pass missions have been reset. It's time for players to grind back to the top.

The highest tier in PUBG Mobile Lite is Conqueror, and next to it is the Ace tier. Reaching the latter is not difficult in Season 24, as players can get it easily by constantly grinding for a few weeks.

However, the Conqueror tier is a big deal, and players have to be very careful with their gameplay while aiming for this tier.

Only the top 500 Ace tier players of each server (for example, Asia, Europe, etc.) can reach Conqueror. Hence, this article discusses some of the best tips for players to attain this level in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24.

What are the best tips to reach Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24?

#1 - Play classic matches in squad mode

Play squad mode matches (Image via imageshackTV)

To get the maximum rank points in a short amount of time, players can always go for squad mode matches in PUBG Mobile Lite.

This match type ensures better rank points than the duo or solo mode and helps players advance through the tiers more quickly.

#2 - Play with a regular squad or with friends

Play with a familiar squad (Image via Deltechi/ YouTube)

While playing classic matches in the squad mode, it is always recommended that players play with a regular squad with whom they can communicate on the virtual battlefield.

A regular squad plays a vital role in pushing ranks to the Conqueror tier. It allows players to have better communication with each other on the battleground and have each other's backs while engaged in fights.

#3 - Play safe and choose a safe landing spot

While pushing for Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite, it is crucial to play safe and avoid early fights. Players must land in locations that are far away from the path of the flight. This ensures lesser early fight opportunities, thus giving players ample time to loot utilities and weapons.

A few locations that are usually safe from early fights are Factory, Pilot Plaza, Vista, Salt Field, Exchange, etc.

#4 - Carry health packs and utilities

Carrying health packs and utilities in PUBG Mobile Lite is beneficial for players while pushing ranks. While aiming for the Conqueror tier, they must note that it is vital to survive till the end as it offers more rank points.

Hence, players must carry utilities as specified below till they reach the last circle of the game:

Medkits - 4

Painkillers - 3

Adrenaline Syringe - 1

Energy drink - 5

Smoke grenades - 3

Grenades - 2

#5 - Grind continuously

Grind constantly every day (Image via imageshackTV)

To reach the Conqueror tier, players have to grind continuously. They may have to utilize all their free time in grinding, as making it to the top 500 of a server is not an easy task.

Hence, players have to invest a reasonable amount of time while pushing for the Conqueror level.

Note: These are some of the tips that the writer finds beneficial. Every player has their gameplay preferences.

