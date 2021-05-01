Top 5 tips to rank up quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24

PUBG Mobile Lite's Season 24 has commenced today, and the rank-level and Winner Pass missions have been reset. It's time for players to grind their way to the top once more.

With stiff competition this season, players will find it hard to rank up the tiers quickly. Players might even need to switch up their gaming style and consistently develop their game skills.

This article will share some of the best tips for players to rank up quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game is the better alternative to Garena Free Fire in 2021?

Most important tips to level up ranks quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24

#1 - Correct combination of weapons

Weapon combinations can be crucial during ranking up (Image via Clipartkey.com)

An Assault Rifle and an SMG or Sniper Rifle make for the perfect combination. High-damage AR weapons like M762 or AKM with SMGs like UMP45 and Vector are a great choice. For Snipers, the M24 or Kar98 will be potent because of their high accuracy and damage.

Advertisement

This combination has the potential to be successful for long and mid-term combat. If players like close-range combat, they should equip an SMG instead of the Sniper Rifle.

#2 - Landing spot

Choosing the best landing spot is very important while leveling up in the ranked levels. Pushing up the ranks quickly necessitates more rank points, which can only be obtained by surviving till the end.

Players should focus on dropping on locations that are far away from the path of the flight. Few locations that are apparently safe from early fights are Factory, Pilot Plaza, Vista, etc.

#3 - Utility usage

Using utilities are equally important and beneficial (Image via Eurogamer.net)

Using utilities such as smoke bombs, stun grenades, and explosives is necessary during tactical battles. To get an edge over opponents, players must use these utilities, especially during the last circles.

Advertisement

They can revive their teammates using smoke grenades or knock down enemies camping inside a building using explosives.

#4 - Carrying health packs

Health packs are another important utility in PUBG Mobile Lite that players need to last longer in matches. Carrying enough health packs would enable players to regain their HP quicker and engage opponents more easily.

It is recommended that players carry at least four medkits, five energy drinks, and three painkillers. This can suffice the immediate need for HP recovery during fights.

#5 - Carrying a vehicle

Always carry a vehicle during the last circles (Image via gamingshackTV)

It is always crucial to have a vehicle on hand. It not only facilitates fast and safe ground travel, but it also acts as a shield for players during the final circles when no other cover is accessible.

As a result, cars are advantageous as a faster mode of transportation and an immediate source of shelter.

Advertisement

Although cars spawn randomly on each map, the most common places where vehicles can be found in PUBG Mobile Lite are listed below:

Roads of Sink Delta (Varenga)

Interconnected roads of Canyon, Vista, and Old Basin (Varenga)

Collection Field (Golden Woods)

Military School (Golden Woods)

Near the bridge of Bohol (Golden Woods)

Note: These are some of the tips that the writer finds beneficial. Every player has their gameplay preferences.

Also read: 3 reasons why Free Fire is better than PUBG Mobile Lite on low-end Android devices