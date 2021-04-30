5 best guns in PUBG Mobile Lite for close-ranged fights

PUBG Mobile Lite offers exciting and exhilarating gameplay modes and maps. However, since it is the scaled-down version of PUBG Mobile, it is more exclusive to low-end devices.

Like every other battle royale title, PUBG Mobile Lite also offers a horde of firearms to players. There are lots of weapon classes that help them in close, mid, and long-range combat.

This article will list some of the best weapons in PUBG Mobile Lite for close-range fights on the battlefield.

What are the best guns for close-range fights in PUBG Mobile Lite?

#1 - M762

M762 in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via PUBG Mobile)

M762 is the best AR-class weapon that players can use in close-range fights. This gun has very hefty recoil that makes it tough to use in mid-range fights.

Hence, the M762, with serious damage and a high rate of fire, can be well-used in close-range combats.

#2 - AKM

The AKM also has almost the same damage and fire rate percentage as the M762. It also has a very high recoil which is very tough to control in mid or long-range fights.

Hence, players can use it to gun down opponents in close ranges with just a single magazine of bullets.

#3 - Uzi

Uzi is an SMG weapon with a high fire rate

The Uzi is the best weapon for players who have great aim and control over their game. Playing with it requires high aim control as the Uzi has a small magazine capacity and a high fire rate.

Hence, if players miss their target, it will be difficult to knock down the enemy in just a single magazine. The Uzi's high fire rate helps knock down enemies in close range within a few seconds, however.

#4 - Vector

The Vector is a great weapon for close-range fights (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The Vector also possesses the same quality as the Uzi. It has a very high fire rate.

The only added advantage it offers is that players can equip many attachments (foregrip, tact stock) with the Vector. It allows this firearm to be more versatile in close-range as well as mid-range fights.

#5 - UMP45

The UMP45 is an excellent weapon in the SMG category, where it has a decent damage rate with an effective fire rate compared to other weapons in that class.

It is the most balanced SMG (regarding weapon stats) that takes down enemies in close-range effortlessly.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The view of the readers may vary.

