PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 WP release date, time, leaked rewards and more

The Winner Pass (WP) in PUBG Mobile Lite is a tier-based reward system that is similar to the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile.

The PUBG Mobile Lite developers release a new pass every month. Season 23 WP is currently underway but will soon come to an end.

Fans are immensely excited for the new Winner Pass Season 24.

This article provides an overview of the Season 24 Winner Pass, including its release date, time, leaked rewards and more.

All you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 WP

Release date and time

The Winner Pass Season 23 is set to conclude on April 30

The ongoing Season 23 pass is set to end on April 30. As soon as it ends, the WP section will get locked.

As stated above, a new Winner Pass is introduced every month. Based on this, Season 24 WP will make its way into the battle royale title on May 1, 2021. The expected release time of the pass is around 7:30 AM IST (+5:30 UTC).

Leaked Rewards

Some YouTubers have speculated that the following rewards will be available as part of the Season 24 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

(Image via Gaming Duniya / YouTube)

(Image via Gaming Duniya / YouTube)

(Image via Gaming Duniya / YouTube)

(Image via Gaming Duniya / YouTube)

(Image via Gaming Duniya / YouTube)

(Image via Gaming Duniya / YouTube)

Note these are only leaks and have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Price

As always, two paid variants of the PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass will be available to players: the Elite Upgrade and the Elite Upgrade Plus. Players will be able to purchase them for 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

