Will there be BGMI Lite version for the Indian region? Everything known so far

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of the famous battle royale title PUBG Mobile. In September 2020 the Indian Government banned 118 Chinese applications, including PUBG Mobile. The news left both players and content creators in shock as they were unable to play their favorite game.

The long-lasting wait ended when Krafton announced a regional version of the game for Indian players. Along with PUBG Mobile, a less resource intensive version called PUBG Mobile Lite was also banned. When Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India, players were also eagerly waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile Lite or BGMI Lite. PUBG Mobile Lite was a great option for players who wanted to have the same PUBG experience on their low-end devices.

This article discusses everything known so far regarding the launch of BGMI Lite.

Everything known about the BGMI Lite version

All information regarding the BGMI Lite version in India (Image via Krafton)

Krafton Inc had released the game for Android devices on 17 June 2021. Today the game has been officially released for all iOS devices as well. However, there is currently no update on whether the BGMI Lite version is coming to India. Krafton has not announced any information regarding the launch or development of a Lite version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Popular BGMI caster and content creator K18 recently shared his views on the launch of the BGMI Lite version. In his most recent vlog, he was quoted saying, "Players need to stop waiting for the BGMI Lite version as it is not coming any time soon."

Until further notice or announcement, players can download Battlegrounds Mobile India on their device. The minimum requirements are similar to that of PUBG Mobile Lite and hence a separate BGMI Lite release is doubtful at best. The developers have previously stated that the game is much more optimized and will continue to see improvements in upcoming updates.

Edited by Siddharth Satish