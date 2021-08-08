PUBG Mobile Lite vs BGMI: Which game supports better gameplay on 2 GB Android devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite is a toned-down version of the famous BR title, PUBG Mobile. The game was developed particularly for users with low-end devices. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is officially available for download on Android devices. The title will soon get launched on iOS devices in the region.

As most players play on low-end Android devices, it can be difficult for them to choose a good BR title. This article dives into which games among PUBG Mobile Lite and BGMI offer better gameplay on 2 GB Android devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs BGMI: Which is better for 2GB Android devices

1) Graphics

BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite graphics

In terms of graphics quality, BGMI offers much higher-quality graphics than PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can select up to 4k graphics quality on various devices. However, for 2 GB Android devices, the higher graphics quality is not available. In PUBG Mobile Lite, players on 2 GB Android devices can select all graphics settings.

2) Maps and Modes

PUBG Mobile Lite vs BGMI maps and modes

More maps and modes are available in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game. There are five classic maps and lots of other modes like Arcade and Arena training modes in BGMI. In PUBG Mobile Lite, there are two classic maps and fewer modes. Hence, players who love to explore more maps can prefer BGMI over PUBG Mobile Lite.

3) Minimum Requirements

Minimum requirement for BGMI

The minimum requirements for BGMI are as follows:

At least 2GB RAM

Android version 5.1.1 or above

The minimum requirements to run PUBG Mobile Lite are as follows:

1/2GB RAM

Android version 4.1 or above

4) Download Size

BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite download size

The download size for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store is approximately 600-700 MB. With more resources to download, like maps and outfits, the device will require at least 2 GB of free space. In PUBG Mobile Lite, the total download size doesn't exceed over 1 GB and hence is a better option for users with 2 GB Android devices.

Final Verdict

In the overall conclusion, it can be said that PUBG Mobile Lite is a much better option for players with 2 GB Android devices. PUBG Mobile Lite requires less space and runs smoother even with low-end processors. For players who want to have better graphics settings and more maps, BGMI is a significant choice.

